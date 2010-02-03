Gucci Watch Spring Campaign Features Images from 60s: Veruschka’s Back!

This season, Gucci is looking to their rich history for inspiration. Choosing to use two specific black and white photographs shot fifty-some years ago, the legendary brand will reuse images the house took in the 60s to be featured in their new international watch campaign.

The new ads feature three new Gucci timepieces superimposed over the vintage photos — the G-Gucci watch (reminiscent of a model from the 60s, but with a G-shaped bezel and modern bracelet strap), Guccis first-ever digital watch, and a classic mens chronograph with a moss green strap.

The snapshots feature 60s It girl, actress, and iconic beauty Veruschka von Lehndorff. Appearing on the cover of eleven Vogue magazines and posing for renowned artists such as Salvador Dali and Peter Beard, Veruschka can definitely be considered one of the worlds first supermodels.

The images featured in this campaign are some of my favorites from the Gucci archive. They perfectly illustrate not only the glamour of Guccis past and the many style icons who were naturally drawn to the house, but also show how this heritage can be relevant today, says creative director Frida Giannini of the new campaign.

We definitely agree with Ms. Giannini. Here are some of our favorite images from one of the most glamorous women of the century. Ladies and gentlemen, Veruschkas back!

Veruschka for Richard Avedon, 1967:

Veruschka for Linea Italiana, shot by Franco Rubartelli, 1967:

Veruschka and co-star David Hemmings in Blow-Up, 1966:

Veruschka shot by Richard Avedon, 1967:

Veruschka for Vogue, shot by Henry Clark, January 1965:

Veruschka for Linea Italiana, shot by Franco Rubartelli, 1967:



Yves Saint Laurent Campaign, shot by Franco Rubaretelli, 1968:

Veruschka for Vogue, shot by Franco Rubaretelli, July 1968:

