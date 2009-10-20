Gucci Shoes Designed by Mark Ronson Released

Chanel isn’t the only design house soaking up the spotlight this month. The Gucci Group, who just launched a new social networking feature on their website to promote their new sunglasses collection, is also debuting a new sneaker line this Friday designed by Mark Ronson, which kicks off a worldwide pop-up shop tour for the brand. The DJ and luxury design house will unveil the shoe collection at a pop-up shop on Crosby Street in Manhattan this Friday, October 23.

As Ronson told NYmag.com in August, along with each shoe purchase will come a free download of Ronson’s iPhone application called Gucci Beats, which allows users to create their own music. If we had the $500 to drop on one pair (which is what the shoes are rumored to cost), we definitely would, and we mean for us, not for our best guy friend.

