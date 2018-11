Gucci is turning 90 this year, but she doesn’t look a day over 25 for the resort 2012 collection. Frida Giannini’s latest 8-piece range for the Italian brand is all about gold, color blocking, nudes and easy wearbility.

It’s not the longest story ever told, but it could be worn everywhere from your chic desk job to cocktails and I want that nude, black and yellow dress and that shirt dress is kind of perfect. Stay gold, Gucci.