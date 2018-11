The first thought that comes to mind for Gucci’s Resort 2010 collection is: “Wow, that doesn’t look like Zara at all!” That ringing endorsement aside, the collection is actually really great. Frida Giannini created sporty, sleek basics in muted tones with a dose of Gucci’s signature glamour. All the better, Giannini cast Abby Lee Kershaw, the star of their Flora fragrance commercial, for the look book. I can’t wait to see who ends up in that gown on the red carpet.

For full coverage, see WWD.