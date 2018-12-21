Gucci’s Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook Features Amazing Prints & Tasty Snacks

There are few things we look forward to the way we look forward to lookbook releases, especially when they concern Gucci. The label is undeniably a major influencer in the fashion industry, and has spent the past few seasons dominating runways and street style alike. I mean, there’s a reason we saw the famous double-G logo belt on everyone from Kendall Jenner to our rich Aunt Susan in 2018.

Long story short, thanks to the brand’s insane success in the past few months in particular, we awaited the Gucci pre-fall 2019 lookbook with the anticipation of a child on Christmas Eve. And when it finally dropped… let’s just say we were not disappointed.

The lookbook was photographed by Harmony Korine, the screenwriter and director of Spring Breakers. (You know, that movie where Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson go on a full-on bender-slash-crime spree? Yeah, that one.) In other words, as soon as we heard Korine’s name, we already knew it was going to be shamazing. We were right.

Somewhere in the ruins of Pompeii stand a whole bunch of high-fashion models, decked out in enormous baubles, tons of double-G’s, and… wait, is that a Powerade? (Update: Yes. Yes it is.) Two-piece sets, ankle-length coats, suit jackets and snacks comprise the actual looks, and needless to say, the world is hungry for more—pun absolutely intended.

Now, we’re left wondering about only a few of the key details. First—were the snacks really eaten at all? It would be such a shame to waste them. Second—will there be snacks at the runway shows? Third—if so, will they be available to the audience, or just the models? Fourth—do models eat pudding?

While these questions will likely haunt us through Fashion Week and beyond, we can rest easy tonight knowing that there’s a PB&J in good hands somewhere in Pompeii.