Gucci Official Site Launches Today with New Social Networking Features

With the launch of a new eyewear collection for Gucci comes the latest luxury designer foray into the world of mass-marketed social media. The Gucci Eyeweb collection brand strategy aims to target the exploding “digital generation” of people in order to stay current and relevant to tech-savvy consumers. In order to do this, Gucci launched a social networking site, guccieyeweb.com that allows users in diffferent cities across the globe to upload personal photos and share them–through the lenses of the brand’s new eyewear collection…literally.

Once you upload pictures into the system, you can watch them displayed through the frame of sunglasses (as shown above)….and then share them with friends. That’s about where it ends, but we love the innovative thinking.

We commend Gucci for attempting to reach a more mass-market demographic, but we’re thinking they could have gotten a bit more creative with this one, especially after the fabulous collection creative director Frida Giannini sent down the runway in Milan for Spring 2010. At least it’s another sign of the direction that luxury brands are taking as of late. Luxury to the people!