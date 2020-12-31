Chic Gucci Loafer Dupes That Look (Almost) Just Like the Real Deal

Scroll To See More Images

Loafer mules have been an enduring trend that’s undoubtedly withstood the test of time (not to mention the fickle cycle of trends season after season) since the ubiquitous Gucci Loafer slide hit the scene in 2017. It was the “it” shoe of the year, but its legacy (and popularity) continues to reign supreme. Thanks to Gucci’s luxe spinoff of the formerly lazy-day shoe, the loafer slide is no longer a glorified pajama slipper—it’s officially a veritable footwear staple that’s both undoubtedly chic and ridiculously comfortable.

Frankly, it makes perfect sense why this trend would go viral and stay on the sartorial radar for years to come; loafer mules are cozy AF, basically foolproof to style (they magically go with just about any outfit), and you can throw them on when you’re literally running out the door. Plus, they look understated enough for casual outings, but they’re also suitable to wear to the office (depending on the style, of course).

While Gucci’s hallmark styles like the Princetown are undeniably gorgeous, designed with buttery Italian leather and a designer logo to match, they also come with a fairly hefty price tag. The premium quality and refined craftsmanship of the O.G. Gucci slides surely justifies the price point, but if you’re not ready to take the plunge and invest in the real deal, or, you know, would prefer to not drop an entire month’s rent on a pair of shoes, we’ve got you covered with some chic alternatives that look pretty darn close. Scroll through below to check out the best Gucci loafer look-alikes that won’t break the bank.

Gucci Princetown Loafer Mule

In case you do in fact want to take the plunge on the designer original.

Steve Madden Kandi Loafer Slide

These simple loafer slides look strikingly similar to the Gucci Princetown.

Faux Fur Leather Slip-On Loafers

These $40 flats have an uncanny resemblance to the Gucci loafer slides with fur embellishment. They’re the perfect winter weather slide.

Sam Edelman Marilyn Mule

To add a bit more glam to your loafer mule, try this jacquard pair of slides.

Arqa Velvet Slip-On Loafer Mules

Add some texture and a pop of color with these red velvet spinoffs.