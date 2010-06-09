Gucci To Launch Kids Line, Lourdes Lands Her First Magazine Cover?

Fashion news highlights today:

Babies in designer frocks? That would be a yes if you’re talking Gucci. Designer Frida Giannini is launching a kids line for the brand debuting Spring/Summer 2011. The collection for girls and boys will be divided into two age ranges, from 0 to 2 years and from 2 to 8 years, and comprised of clothing, shoes, accessories, gifts and sunglasses. Forget that college fund, expecting moms better start saving now! (Gucci)

Princess Di is still a draw at auction. The David and Elizabeth Emanuel gown she donned for her first official appearance following her engagement to Prince Charles went for $276,426 (or the cost of a Midwest home) at current exchange at a London sale. (WWD)

Lourdes (aka Madonna’s stylish teenage daughter) lands the cover of Germany’s Quality magazine… er, or not. It seems there’s confusion whether little L actually posed for the publication. Mama Madge can’t be pleased. (Daily Mail UK)

Lady Gaga attended her little sis’ high school grad ceremony in NYC, but no worries, she didn’t hide a bit of her fabulousness the Alejandro singer donned a black lace beekeeper mask. (Hollywood Life)

Ralph Lauren continues innovating on the web. In an appeal to waspy fans everywhere, the brand is launching on online tennis clinic for its 10th anniversary. (Racked)

A London ex-pat in NYC? Gown guru Jenny Packham is packing up and taking her runway collection to New York Fashion Week come Fall. Anglophiles rejoice. (Vogue UK)

