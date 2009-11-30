Gucci Icon -Temporary Pop-Ups in Miami For Art Basel

Gucci won us over when they gave us access to Mark Ronson 24/7 in the form of their iPhone app. The app, Gucci Beats, was only part of their larger campaign with Ronson, however. The all-star DJ collaborated with Gucci on a line of sneakers, which were first unveiled at a pop-up shop on Crosby Street in Manhattan.

But, as many of the stylish set are doing at the moment, Gucci is looking south to Miami for the annual design fair, Art Basel. The mega-brand will be moving their Gucci Icon-Temporary flash sneaker store from New York to Miami’s Design District starting tomorrow, December 1 when Art Basel kicks off.

The store will feature 18 exclusive sneakers, including the Gucci Ronson sneaker, which comes packaged with a custom 12-inch vinyl record featuring exclusive tracks selected by Ronson.

If you’re lucky enough to be headed Florida for Art Basel, be sure to pay a visit to the Gucci Icon-Temporary at 80 NE 40th Street, Miami, Florida 33137.