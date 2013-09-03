You Can Now Browse the New Gucci Store from Inside Your Google Maps App

The fashion industry as a whole has been putting forth a grand effort to be up-to-date in terms of technology for a while now—3D printing on the runway, live Internet streams of shows, and now this: Gucci is the first luxury brand to partner with Google to allow users to browse its newest store via the Google Maps app on their phones.

The initiative is part of the new Google Business Photos project—a giant database of images from businesses the world over—and the new “digital flagship” is a cool idea because it will allow anyone, not just those living nearby, to take a tour of the brand’s first European men’s flagship store, located in Milan.

The functionality is available on both Google Android and Apple devices, and there’s another cool feature: you can use your phone’s accelerometer to browse. That means all you have to do is physically turn your phone in the air to take a turn in the “store.” This is about as virtual as fashion can get.

Head to your Google maps app, type in “Via Brera, 21, 20121 Milano, Italy,” and start exploring!