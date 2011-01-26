Gucci Girls Jessica Alba, Carine, Olivia Wilde And More Stun

French Vogue‘s dinner for Gucci Creative Director Frida Giannini brought out a lot of hot chicks and sparkly, pretty, rather sexy Gucci, naturally. I think sometimes it’s easy to compartmentalize those storied fashion houses as producing only super luxe red carpet ready gowns that are maybe not so modern.

Frida Giannini is putting out totally modern, often by way the sexy side of the 70s looks that are super wearable trend changers. In other words, I’m pretty in love with the brand. Click through and get prepared to swoon.