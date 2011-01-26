StyleCaster
Gucci Girls Jessica Alba, Carine, Olivia Wilde And More Stun

Kerry Pieri
by
French Vogue‘s dinner for Gucci Creative Director Frida Giannini brought out a lot of hot chicks and sparkly, pretty, rather sexy Gucci, naturally. I think sometimes it’s easy to compartmentalize those storied fashion houses as producing only super luxe red carpet ready gowns that are maybe not so modern.

Frida Giannini is putting out totally modern, often by way the sexy side of the 70s looks that are super wearable trend changers. In other words, I’m pretty in love with the brand. Click through and get prepared to swoon.

Jessica Alba looks amaze in silver, super saucy, to be more specific.

Olvia Wilde is definitely more modern in this stunning color block than she was in her puffy Golden Globes gown.

I hope this isn't a last Carine sighting before she drops off the face of the earth. Are you one of those people who cares about women "dressing their age?" I'm not.

Diane Kruger looks sick in everything, but this especially.

My sister despises white shoes and I would argue that Vanessa Traina is proving her wrong.

