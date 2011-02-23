Gucci Fall 2011: You Fancy, Huh?

Frida Giannini is taking Spring’s turquoise, deep blue and metallics and adding some shocking reds, deep purples, canary yellows and fuchsias in for an unexpected, color-wonderful Fall affect.

This is a girl who really loves her 70s, and with Tom Ford back firmly in fashion’s zeitgeist (as if he ever really left?), it’s too easy to get comparative. While both enjoy the essences of the Me Decade, Giannini is the louder, more outgoing sister who knows her way around the disco and never leaves before last call.

Tweed jackets may seem demure on their own, but when put with patent pants, it’s a whole new sexy game. Reds pair with purple, bow necks manage to be seductive, and just about everything goes with fur.

It manages to remain decidedly not manic, but Gucci Fall 2011 is not for the faint of heart. Welcome to Milano.