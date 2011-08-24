The Gucci Fall 2011 Campaign Video Is as Glam as You Can Get

The Fall 2011 Gucci ad campaign shot by Mert & Marcus was a lot to process when we first saw it: the acid colors, the models’ faces projected on the walls behind them, the dramatic shadows… and we haven’t even gotten to the gorgeous gowns and handbags yet! The video to accompany the images was just released, and it might be the most glamorous two minutes of footage we’ve ever seen.

Abbey Lee, Joan Smalls, Sigrid Agren and more take over a lavish Italian mansion for what is basically the fanciest movie night ever. The girls look stunning, as do their images that are projected onto the flowing dresses from the fall collection. Definitely give it a watch — seeing those rich colors and silk gowns in motion makes you appreciate them in a way that a print campaign never could.

Photo: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for Gucci