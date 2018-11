Emmanuelle Alt styled the Gucci Fall 2009 ads and it looks pretty much exactly like something she would style. So far we see Natasha Poly, Anja Rubik, Raquel Zimmermann, and Myf Shepherd; photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. Also mentioned as part of the campaign are Jacquetta Wheeler, Freja Beha Erichsen, Abbey Lee Kershaw, Dree Hemingway, and Jamie Bochert; but there is no sign of them yet.

[fashionologie]