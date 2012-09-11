Former Gucci Employee Slapped With Prison Sentence For Hacking Computer System

Not even fashion giants like Gucci are safe from computer hackers. WWD reports that former Gucci employee, Sam Chihlung Yin, was sentenced to a two to six year prison sentence for hacking into Gucci’s servers. After pleading guilty to computer tampering and criminal possession of computer-related materials, the former Gucci network engineer was found responsible for causing over $200,000 worth of damage. Because Yin plead guilty, the expected 15 year sentence was lowered to a two to six year sentence.

In May 2010 Yin was fired from Gucci’s offices in New York. Months after his termination, Yin allegedly hacked into the company’s email system. Hundreds of employees at Gucci lost access to important files and documents when Yin deleted data and obstructed access to networks. The Gucci hacker is a reminder of the ever increasing difficulty to protect private networks and servers.