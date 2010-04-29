Gucci Donates $1.5 Million to Restore Italian Film Classics Including ‘La Dolce Vita’

Bringing back the classics: a scene from Il Gattopardo. Image courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox and Path

Kate Hudson croons in Nine,”I love Cinema Italiano…My life is real with Cinema Italiano. I love the dark handsome guys with their skinny little ties dressing mod, looking out of sight.”

It seems Gucci shares her enthusiasm. The Milan-based fashion house is continuing its support of Martin Scorsese‘s 20-year old Film Foundation, donating an impressive $900,000 to its current projects the restoration of two classics of Italian cinema: Il Gattopardo (1963) and La Dolce Vita (1960). To date, Gucci has donated a total of $1.5 million to The Film Foundation in its restoration of six iconic film titles.

Scorsese remarked on the charitable giving, “Gucci deserves our deepest gratitude for its ongoing commitment.”

“Visconti and Fellini are filmmakers whose impact on cinema has been enormous, and both these films are as powerful today as when they were first released,” the award-winning director continued.

Scorsese and Gucci‘s efforts will not go unwatched. The new digital restoration of director Luchino Viscontis, Il Gattopardo (The Leopard) will have its world premiere at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival, where the film was first shown to critical acclaim in 1963, on May 14. To top it off, La Dolce Vita, the classic beloved the world over, is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, making its current restoration quite prescient.

Gucci’s Creative Director Frida Giannini explained on the fashion meets film connection, “Gucci has a long history with film dating back to the late 1940’s…Through preservation, the legacy of visionary filmmakers like Luchino Visconti and Federico Fellini can continue to inspire us, as well as future generations.”

Viva Italia!