Gucci Introduces ‘DIY’ Program That Lets You Customize Your Own Embroidered Bags

“Omigod, omigod, omigod.” That’s the sound of every Gucci hoochie from New York to Milan going bezerk over the brand’s new DIY service, which lets you customize your own Dionysus bag with embroidery, patches, trims, hardware and monograms. What’s that, you say? Monogramming is only for people who pray at the altar of Lilly Pulitzer and think Palm Beach is one stop away from the pearly gates? These aren’t your standard L.L. Bean initials, friends.

The service—which debuted yesterday at the Gucci flagship store in Milan and will roll out globally in major fashion markets soon—lets you pick your favorite aspects of creative director Alessandro Michele‘s already-iconic embroidered bags and create your own with Gucci-synonymous bumble bees, butterflies, lizards, dragonflies, snakes, roses and peonies. The selections of trim, which come in a variety of colors, are in crocodile, python and suede. Monogrammed letters can be embellished with Swarovski crystals in your choice of color.

The appropriate response: 🙌

According to the company, the initiative—which references punk culture, celebrating its 40th anniversary this year–was inspired by Michele’s philosophy that the way you dress is how you feel and that men and women should feel authentic and free in the expression of themselves.

More good news: The DIY service will eventually be extended to Gucci’s Ace sneakers and Princetown shoes as well as men’s and women’s ready to wear pieces and Gucci’s men’s made to order program.