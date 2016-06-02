StyleCaster
15 Things We’re Already Obsessed with from Gucci’s Cruise 2017 Show

If a Gucci show walks and a thousand fashion fans don’t practically keel over from excitement, did it ever really happen?

Today, Alessandro Michele brought his cast of eclectically-layered, bespectacled models to London’s Westminster Abbey for the brand’s Cruise 2017 show, and put out a collection that was at once true to the signatures that have made the label so absurdly covetable since he took the helm—unapologetic ruffles, over-the-top prints, animal embellishments as far as the eye can see—while also a clear celebration of British culture.

Models came out dressed unmistakably like the Queen (headscarf tied under the neck, sensible handbag toted on the arm, bejeweled canine displayed proudly on a knee-length skirt), in tartan bustier dresses à la Vivienne Westwood’s, and in a full-fledged Union Jack sweater (undoubtedly one of the most Instagrammed moments of the show). There were also youth-inspired elements that will no doubt dovetail nicely with fashion’s current obsession with all things streetwear: acid-wash jeans, heavily buckled boots, logo T-shirts, and, yes, even a hoodie.

Naturally, we’re already going a little nuts for all of it. Ahead, our highlight reel from the collection—and the best reasons we can find to start saving up, stat.

Getty Images

Getty Images

This so-perfect-it’s-like-a-knife-through-our-hearts silver dress.

Getty Images

Getty Images

This ideal grandpa cardigan—and the nerd-chic glasses to match.

Getty Images

Getty Images

This hoodie … even if we can already tell everyone will be wearing it next season.

Getty Images

Getty Images

This glamorous metallic turban. (And is blue lipstick suddenly seeming like a reasonable idea to anyone else?)

Getty Images

Getty Images

This entire head-to-toe outfit, thank you very much (note especially the socks and sandals).

Getty Images

Getty Images

This twisted take on red-carpet styling.

Getty Images

Getty Images

This badass belt.

Getty Images

Getty Images

The sheer number of layers this model is wearing (and, yes, we’d wear them all).

Getty Images

Getty Images

This eminently totable tiger bag.

Getty Images

Getty Images

This extremely patriotic sweater.

Getty Images

Getty Images

This leopard-adorned tartan gown.

Getty Images

Getty Images

The creative way this model is carrying her handbag. (Oh, and her shoes, too.)

Getty Images

Getty Images

This sequin sunglasses-ruffled gown combo.

Getty Images

Getty Images

This excellent leather layering.

Getty Images

Getty Images

This ridiculously good floral handbag—perfect for carrying around all those credit cards we’ve now maxed out (thanks, Gucci!)

