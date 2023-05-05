Will There Be a Guardians of the Galaxy 4? The Director Revealed if It’s Really ‘the End’

If the last three Guardians of the Galaxy films had you hooked Star-Lord, Gamora, Nebula and more MCU characters, you may wondering if there will be a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 or if this is the end of the road for these heroes.

Chris Pratt made his MCU debut after being cast as Peter Quill (nicknamed Star-Lord) back in 2014. In the film, he plays a space mercenary from Earth whose quest to find the truth about what happened to his mother takes him on the ride of his life. Pratt has reprised his role as Peter Quill in several Marvel movies over the years, including: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Production for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 began back in 2017 under the creative direction of James Gunn, who also directed and wrote Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. There was a brief pause in production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 back in 2018, after writer and director James Gunn’s was fired from Disney over old Tweets that resurfaced. And with the movie in limbo, fans wondered if they would ever see the conclusion of the Guardians storyline. However, Gunn and Disney were able to negotiate his return to both the company and the franchise in 2019. The movie was filmed from November 2021 to May 2022, and premiered in theaters May 5, 2023.

Here’s everything we know so far about James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3; and whether there might be a script for Guardians of the Galaxy 4 in the works.

Will there be a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4?

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the last film in the series? Or will there be a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.4 in the future? Director James Gunn appeared on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast in January 2022 to put the rumors to rest. “This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians,” Gunn said. “I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story.”

So, while it looks like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the finale of this chapter in the MCU universe–it’ll be interesting to see if the post-credits scene hints at a potential plot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4. You’ll have to stick around until the post-credits scene to see.

Who’s in the Guardians of the Galaxy cast?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is an action-comedy superhero movie starring Chris Pratt in his return as Star-Lord. Other fan favorites are set to make their return to the movie as well, including Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot and Pom Klementieff as Mantis. And despite her character seemingly meeting her end at the hands of Thanos, Zoe Saldana will be returning to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as Gamora.

The final movie of the franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 follows Quill and the team as they deal with the aftermath of the events in Avengers: Endgame. After losing Gamora and saving the galaxy in the process, Peter Quill must rally his team together to defend the universe one last time; and save one of their own along the way. “Our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere, but it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past,” reads the official synopsis for the film. The first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 dropped on Dec. 1, 2022 after premiering exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con in July; with a second trailer debuting during the Super Bowl in February 2023.

When did Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 come out?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiered in theaters on May 5, 2023.

How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

How can MCU fans watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at home online? Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres in theaters May 5, 2023 and will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney Plus. Looking to purchase a Disney Plus subscription? Disney Plus currently has two streaming plans available for purchase: a Basic ad-supported plan for $7.99 per month and a Premium no-ads plan for $10.99 per month.

Which songs are on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack?

Do we know which songs are on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 soundtrack? After waiting for what seemed like forever–MCU director James Gunn revealed the final cut for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s new Awesome Mix Vol. 3 soundtrack. The seventeen-song soundtrack features a mix of throwback classics, deep cuts, and genre-defining hits from artists like Radiohead, Heart, Florence + The Machine, and more. Plus, the return of a fan favorite from the first film, “Come and Get Your Love” performed by Redbone.

James Gunn has spoken previously about his use of music and lyrics in the Guardians movies, expressing how specific songs help him set the desired tone of the film for audiences. “We really baked the music into the movie,” Gunn told Billboard in 2014. “Having it be part of the initial filmmaking process as opposed to something that you tack on at the end…it really made it a much more holistic experience.” And with the release of the songs for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it looks like Gunn is looking to make this his best soundtrack yet. “I worked twice as hard on this soundtrack as I did on both the first two soundtracks combined,” Gunn told EW.

See the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 track list below, and memorize all the lyrics before opening night on May 5.

“Creep” (Acoustic Version) – Performed by Radiohead

“Crazy On You” – Performed by Heart

“Since You Been Gone” – Performed by Rainbow

“In the Meantime” – Performed by Spacehog

“Reasons” – Performed by Earth, Wind and Fire

“Do You Realize??” – Performed by The Flaming Lips

“We Care a Lot” – Performed by Faith No More

“Koinu no Carnival” (From “Minute Waltz”) – Performed by EHAMIC

“I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” – Performed by Alice Cooper

“San Francisco” – Performed by The Mowgli’s

“Poor Girl” – Performed by X

“This Is the Day” – Performed by The The

“No Sleep Till Brooklyn” – Performed by Beastie Boys

“Dog Days Are Over” – Performed by Florence + The Machine

“Badlands” – Performed by Bruce Springsteen

“I Will Dare” – Performed by The Replacements

“Come and Get Your Love” – Performed by Redbone

The Guardians of the Galaxy movies are available to stream on Disney Plus.

