‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Post Credit Scenes Reveal The Heroes’ Future

Scroll To See More Images

One last adventure. SUPER BIG SPOILERS AHEAD: READ AT YOUR OWN RISK. If you love Marvel and want to see the movie featuring the band of misfits, here’s how many Guardians of the Galaxy 3 post-credit scenes are in the movie.

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is the 32nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the third movie installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy series. The movie reunites Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Starlord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket.

We last see the Guardians of the Galaxy in their Disney+ Holiday special (where they kidnap actor Kevin Bacon) and after a brief cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder. This time around they embark on a final mission together to protect Rocket from the High Evolutionary.

In an interview with ScreenRant, director James Gunn spoke about revealing Rocket’s history. “I think it was just always leading to that. We started out in the first movie and my way into the first movie was to delve mentally into Rocket’s backstory. Where did he come from? He’s in the first movies flying around with this tree and that backstory is the story that we depict in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. So, I always knew we were going to reveal that as we went along. Just like we revealed [Star-Lord’s] father in the second movie. Which was also something that was thought of during the first movie.”

On what influenced him in his appearance as Starlord in the final Guardians of the Galaxy movie, Chris Pratt said that his character’s love interest impacted the way he performed. “I think probably what happened in Infinity War and Endgame with Gamora dying, Pratt told Collider. That’s gotta have the biggest impact on Vol. 3, certainly. He had found who he was in her eyes and his love for her, and so when he looks in those eyes and doesn’t see that anymore, it’s pretty heartbreaking and I think that resonates through the course of the whole volume.”

So with their last run together, how many post-credits scenes does Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has and what exactly happens during them? Read more below to find out.

How many Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 post-credits scenes are there?

How many Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 post-credits scenes are there? There are two Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 post-credits scenes: one mid-credits scene and one at the very end of the credits. In the mid-credits scene which plays after the stylized credits, we see a new iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy led by Rocket off to a new adventure. The last credits scene features Starlord with his new life after he gave Rocket the go for leading the new team.

What does the first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 post-credits scene mean?

What does the first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 post-credits scene mean? In the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 mid-credits scene, a new band of the Guardians of the Galaxy is introduced with their new captain Rocket. We see Kraglin Obfonteri (played by Sean Gunn), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), Groot (played by Vin Diesel), Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova), Blurp and a young girl named Phyla-Vell who they helped escape the High Evolutionary’s ship. They all are sitting in a desert planet discussing their favorite songs, and Rocket plays a GOTG classic: “Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone. The new team then fights some aliens and do what they do best: protect the galaxy.

This mid-credits scene gives insight to the future of the MCU with Phyla-Vell who has a major role in the comics. She’s one of the characters to take up the Captain Marvel mantel, but her MCU role strays away from the comics. She’s depicted as a daughter of the Kree Mar-Vell and Elysius in the comics while she’s a creation of the High Evolutionary in the movie. Will she have a pivotal role in The Marvels, which features Captain Marvel herself or will this connection be explored more in Phase 5 or Phase 6? Time will tell.

What does the second Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 post-credits scene mean?

What does the second Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 post-credits scene mean? In the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. end-credits scene, we see Star-lord / Peter Quill adjusting to his life on Earth. He’s having breakfast with his grandfather (played by Gregg Henry) who is also holding a St. Charles Post newspaper about Kevin Bacon being kidnapped (a throwback to the Disney+ Holiday Special). They discuss moving the neighbor’s lawn as Peter says, “If she needs help mowing her lawn, I’ll do it but I kind of feel like her son should help.”After the scene, it reads “The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return” marking that Star-Lord isn’t retiring from the MCU at all.

On the future of his character, Chris Pratt told GamesRadar about the return in the last Guardians movie with director James Gunn. “It would be strange to continue Peter’s story without James, He’s done such a masterful job in the first three films. We really found the voice of Peter Quill together and without him, obviously, I would never have had this opportunity. He writes it, he directs it, he dreams up the music, it’s his imagination on screen. So, to continue to tell the story, it would really be important to honor what he’s done in the first three films and to honor what the fans have grown to love about the character and not simply do it because people might show up to pay for it, you know?” He continued, “I don’t want to be cynical in the approach and if that’s the case, I just wouldn’t do it at all. So maybe down the road if something makes sense I would do it but it would really have to check a lot of the right boxes.”

Who is in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast?

Who is in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast? The roundup of the classic Guardians of the Galaxy cast includes Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket. Newcomers and old friends join along in this adventure like Adam Warlock played by Will Poulter, Kraglin Obfonteri played by Sean Gunn, Ayesha played by Elizabeth Debicki and Cosmo the Spacedog played by Maria Bakalova. The villain of the movie the High Evolutionary is played by Chukwudi Iwuji and Sylvester Stallone returns as the ravager Stakar Ogord.

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord

Zoe Saldaña as Gamora

Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer

Vin Diesel as Groot

Bradley Cooper as Rocket

Karen Gillan and Nebula

Pom Klementieff as Mantis

Vin Diesel as Groot

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri

Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha

Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog

Chudwudi Iwuji as the High Evoltuionary

Will there be a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4?

Will there be a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4? There have not been any announcements for a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 movie. James Gunn has said that the movie series was meant to be a trilogy ending after Volume 3, as well as his last Guardians film after he signed a deal to direct films for the DC Cinematic Universe.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.