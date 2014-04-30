3 Perfect Guacamole Recipes



Getting ready to celebrate Cinco De Mayo? The holiday involves more than just making some great margaritas (although admittedly, that is absolutely essential), guacamole is also key to the fiesta. Here, our three favorite recipes, from three of our favorite chefs. Try one (or all three), you can really never have too much guac as far as we are concerned.



Border Guacamole Created By Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken

Ingredients

5 ripe California avocados, preferably Hass

6 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 medium red onion, diced

4 jalapeño chiles, stemmed, seeded, and finely diced

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Cut the avocados into quarters. Remove the seeds, peel, and place in a mixing bowl. Mash with a potato masher or fork until chunky. Add the remaining ingredients and combine with a fork. Serve immediately.



30 Rock Homemade Guacamole Created By Curtis Stone

Ingredients

1 large garlic clove, peeled

1 chili pepper (jalapeno), roughly chopped

3 large ripe Hass avocados (about 2 pounds total), peeled, pitted, cubed

1/4 bunch chopped fresh cilantro

2-3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Place garlic, chili pepper and salt in a mortar and pestle and grind until smooth. Once you have a nice smooth paste, add the cilantro to grind. Add the avocado and lime juice and mix well. Optional: Add the Mexican crema to get an even creamier guacamole.



Guacamole with Strawberries and Habanero Created By Rick Bayless

Ingredients

3 ripe medium-large avocados

1/2 medium red onion, chopped into pieces no larger than 1/4 inch (1/3 cup)

1/2 to 1 fresh habanero, stemmed, seeded, deveined and finely chopped

1 lime

1 small orange

3 tablespoons loosely packed chopped fresh cilantro

2/3 cup (about 4 ounces) chopped ripe strawberries, plus a little extra for garnish

Salt

Directions

Cut the avocados in half, running a knife around the pit from top to bottom and back up again. Twist the halves in opposite directions to release the pit from one side of each avocado. Remove the pit, then scoop the flesh from each half into a large bowl. With an old-fashioned potato masher, a large fork or the back of a spoon, coarsely mash the avocado. Scoop the onion into a strainer, rinse under cold water, shake off the excess and then add to the avocado, along with the habanero. Finely grate the zest (colored part only) from the citrus: you need about 1 1/2 teaspoons grated lime zest and about 1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest. Add them to the bowl, then juice both fruits and add 2 tablespoons lime juice and 1 tablespoon orange juice to the bowl. Add the chopped cilantro and strawberries, then carefully stir everything together. Taste and season with salt, usually about 1 teaspoon. At the last moment, scoop the guacamole into a serving bowl and sprinkle with chopped strawberries.

