Gryson Expands with a Third Line

Joy Gryson has been steadily making a name for herself in the fashion industry as the go-to girl for handbags. She is well known for her namesake line, Gryson, which makes great everyday carryalls– just the kind that all the girls in your office would be jealous of.

From there, she created a diffusion line called Olivia Harris, which focuses on many of the same great silhouettes at a lower price point.

Now, WWD is reporting that Gryson has teamed up with the German luxury brand MCM for a collection called MCM New York. The line will feature sleeker shapes than Gryson is used to plus a lot of chain detailing, pleating, and angular silhouettes in python and snakeskin. The collection will be available at Saks Fifth Avenue and the MCM Plaza boutique in New York, priced from $695 and $2,800.

In honor of Gryson’s three separate collections, we’ve picked pieces that help you get the same look at a lower price.

Gryson black foldover bag

Forever 21 buckle trim patent tote, $20.80, at forever21.com

The buckles on this Forever 21 version mimic the zippers on Gryson’s chain-handle bag.

Olivia Harris black drawstring pouch

Topshop leather barrel cross body bag, $110, at topshop.com

Jane Gryson isn’t afraid of color, so go wild with this turquoise bucket bag. The round shape is similar to her Olivia Harris drawstring pouch.

MCM Vintage Croco

Kimchi Blue Ostrich Lady Bag, $68, at urbanoutfitters.com

MCM is all about structure and luxury materials. Get that same feel with this ostrich frame bag from Urban Outfitters.