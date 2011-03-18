Gryphon Fall 2011 Lookbook: Sequins and Inspired Styling

Gryphon started in 2006 with a Vogue writer and an iconic fashion staple, the trench coat. Aimee Cho has since evolved the brand to include signature sequined pieces, an array of coats, and other ready to wear pieces with intricate, special detailing and that word that doesn’t mak its way into contemporary fashion often enough, craftmanship.

Cho explains what she had in mind for Fall 2011, “My inspiration for the season was getting back to the roots of the line and making clothes that reflect how I want to dress. I always see Gryphon as special clothes for everyday. I think if you love something enough to have bought it, you should wear it all the time even – actually make that especially if it is special/delicate/glamorous/fun. And I always pair the special/delicate/glamorous/fun back to something tomboy or masculine.”

Those special pieces include some of those amazing aforementioned sequin skirts, military detail tops and jackets, some sick leather pieces and even some soft florals. Get the full lookbook with some highly inspirational styling we even spy a Man Repeller in there.

Gryphon is sold at Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and other specialty stores, and ranges in price from $200 to $300 for a top, $400 to $500 for a dress and $600 to $700 for a coat.

All photos: Kevin Sturman, courtesy of Gryphon