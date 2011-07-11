The Grungy Gentleman Gets Preppy with Limited Edition Belt

If you’re planning to hit up a few more boat parties before the summer’s over and your BF is still looking for the perfect preppy accessory that still has street appeal, consider the Grungy Gentleman x Kiel James Patrick’s leather, rope and nautical print belt collection.

Jace Lipstein, the blogger behind the Grungy Gentleman, is on a mission to make boring mens’ pieces as covetable as the thousands of choices women have in the accessories department. Since this is the second collaboration between Lipstein and the Rhode Island-based label, you won’t have any issues finding boating accessories for hitting the sails in Southampton or South Beach.

Interested in scooping one up? Head over to the Kiel James Patrick website, stat!