Want: Grumpy Cat Gets Adorably Holiday-fied on This T-Shirt

What: A T-shirt emblazoned with the image of Grumpy Cat, who has been appropriately decked out in holiday gear.

Why: Because the only thing better than Grumpy Cat is Grumpy Cat wearing a Santa hat. Obviously.

How: We can think of few things better to wear on Christmas morn than a T-shirt of Grumpy Cat wearing a Santa hat. Try it with your favorite pair of pajama pants, while sipping hot cocoa and opening presents. We dare you not to be in the holiday spirit then. (And if Santa hats aren’t really your thing, there’s another version featuring Grumpy Cat as Ebenezer Scrooge.)

Grumpy Cat T-shirt, $20; at The Mountain

Grumpenezer T-shirt, $20; at The Mountain