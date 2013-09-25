Want: A Grumpy Cat Sweatshirt (Yes, They Exist!)

What: A crewneck sweatshirt that pays homage to one of the Internet’s most glorious (and adorable) memes, the Grumpy Cat.

Why: The only thing better than a Grumpy Cat video is a sweatshirt emblazoned with his likeness. Plus, it plays into the graphic sweatshirt trend that’s so huge for fall.

How: Buy it one size larger than what you’d normally wear, then pair it with a pair of leggings and boots, and you’ve got a comfy weekend look. For a more polished, fashion-foward approach, layer the sweatshirt over a chambray button-down, and add a pair of printed trousers.

Grumpy Cat sweatshirt, $48; at The Mountain