Want: A Grown-Up Twist on a Classic Plaid Shirt

What: A semi-sheer blue checkered shirt with a super-chic draped front.

Why: Don’t get us wrong—we’ll take our threadbare flannels with us to the grave (no matter how worn or pilly they may be). Sometimes, though, a gal craves an upgrade: This see-through Zara number exudes tomboy charm with a stylish twist. The drapey wrap-style front panel make it sophisticated enough for work, but cool enough for play.

How: Given its slouchy silhouette, we recommend styling this blouse with more structured pieces: a sleek pencil skirt will do nicely in the office, and can easily carry you though to cocktail hour. For a more casual look, try a pair of cropped trousers and simple flats for a modern take on Jane Birkin chic.

Checked Crossover Shirt; $79.90 at Zara.