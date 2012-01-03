StyleCaster
Fashion Group International Releases The Rising Stars

Laurel Pinson
It’s no suprise that fashion welcomes new talent. While it may be one of the most difficult industries to break into (ahem: Kanye) it’s not impossible. There’s also some serious help out there for these design rookies like the CFDA Fashion Incubator and also Fashion Group International.

Fashion Group International recently named their 15th annual finalists for their ‘Rising Stars Award’ and wow, is there some talent or what! We’re positive some of these afficiandos are about to be welcomed among the ranks of fashions’ elite.

The winners will be announced on January 26th in New York City. Menswear designers aren’t forgotten either (which we love). FGI tapped Simon Spurr and Number: Lab amongst others, needless to say the competition is fierce. The accessories designers such as Mimi & Lu and Stella & Dot will surely give the others a run for their money.

We can’t wait to see who they announce as the winners. Got anyone you’re routing for? Let us know the comments section below.

[WWD]

Photos via Style.com

1 of 9

Wes Gordron SS12

Nary Manivong and Alexandria Hilfiger of Nahm SS12

Elene Cassis SS12

Photo via Divas & Dorks

Joel Diaz and Christina LaPens of Jolibe FW11

Norman Ambrose SS12 

Photo via Fashion Windows

Nara Paz FW11

Nonoo New York SS12

Stacy Lomman SS12

Stevie Mac New York SS12

