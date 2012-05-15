What To Wear When You’re Knit Bombing: Try Grosser Heinrich’s Avant-Garde Designs!

Knitwear has slowly been making it’s presence well known in the fashion world once again, especially over the last few seasons. With creative independent designers and labels sprouting up around the globe (like New York City’s own Degen and London’s SIBLING) and putting a new fun, twist on things, the future of knitwear is now upon us.

Now, I’ve managed to stumble upon yet another knitwear brand whose shapely pieces and mixed-matched designs are giving some avant-garde realness, at least by knitwear standards.

Meet German label Grosser Heinrich–the name for the designing duo of Astrid Großer and Gerti Heinrich. First crossing paths at Hannover’s University of Applied Sciences and Arts, the two went on to intern and work under such fashion houses like Vivienne Westwood, Peter Pilotto and Berlin’s C. Neoon.

As fate would have it, Astrid and Gerti reunited while the two were both working for knitwear Strikchic in 2010. The duo then decided to partner up and launch their own label, backed with support from Strickchic’s company owner, Gerald Rosner. Since Autumn/Winter 2010, they’ve been churning out eclectic fashions and winning awards from various fashion competitions, while also presenting their designs at Capsule in Paris and at Berlin Fashion Week.

It’s hard not to recognize that they have a keen eye for color-mixed prints and graphics incorporated to knitwear as well as a love for voluminous shapes and sizes for the female silhouette. While there were a few designs and pieces that caught my attention more than others, it’s quite easy for me to say that I think they totally have potential to do great things as long as they keeping pushing the boundaries and people’s notions of what knitwear actually is.

Plus a heads up for all you knit bombers out there–these duds are a definite must for your wardrobe if you want to create outdoor guerrilla artwork in style.

To see what Grosser Heinrich has to offer for the world of knitwear, check out some of favorite designs from the talented duo in the slideshow above!

