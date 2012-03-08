Fancy Pants: Grimes Wears Givenchy Couture On ‘Dazed’ Cover

Thanks to being Facebook friends with a certain someone from the Dazed & Confused magazine team out in London, this black-and-white photo of their upcoming issue just so happened to pop-up on my Facebook feed. And at first glance, it’s easy to get super excited about the cover thanks to the super-amazingly eye-catching bling-bling.

The April 2012 cover of the 20-year-old magazine features a close-up shot of Canadian indie darling Grimes, donning the amazingly beautiful nose and ear flair from the Givenchy Haute Couture Spring 2012 collection.

Someone like Grimes (who also goes by the name Claire Boucher), who’s become quite known for her out-of-the-box and slightly quirky style, could pull this off flawlessly.

The beautiful shot of Grimes’ visage was taken by famed photographer and the recently announced Creative Director for Yves Saint Laurent, Hedi Slimane, who proves once again his superior skills in taking hauntingly mesmerizing portraits.

[Images via Facebook and Dazed Digital]