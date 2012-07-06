New Gucci Campaign Video Features Grimes Track

One of the biggest tracks of 2012 (thus far) would have to be “Oblivion” from Canadian witch house musician Grimes. The song blew up a few months back, thanks to an ever-so-rad music video that features her lip syncing around an actual football game (read: not staged), with everyone all around her not in on the joke.

You might even recall that us folks over here at StyleCaster raved about both the track and the video, which is why we were stoked to hear one of the best jams of the year in Gucci‘s new Pre-Fall 2012 campaign video.

The campaign, which was shot by Mert and Marcus, stars the Italian label’s classy and clean-cut duds on models Karmen Pedaru, Nadja Bender and Staffan Lindstrom, who are all keeping it sexy and smoking hot up in Vienna hotspot American Bar, where the video was shot.

Add some dark lighting, smokey eyeliner and “Oblivion” by Grimes, and you’ll have yourself one sweet, short fashion flick.

[Image by Michelle Ford for The Pop Manifesto]