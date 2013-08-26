Grimes and 2 Chainz Wore the Same Versace Pants to the VMAs

It’s a common red carpet fear: wearing the same designer dress as another woman. Typically, celebrity stylists, designers, and retailers work together to ensure this doesn’t happen and that there are no repeats.

It seems that’s not the case with Versace pants. Rapper 2 Chainz and grunge-hipster singer Grimes wore the same exact pair of trousers in the Italian label’s iconic print to last night’s MTV Video Music Awards.

What’s even better about this particular fashion repeat is that 2 Chainz and Grimes literally could not be more different, both aesthetically and musically, making the incident that much more amusing.

Click through the gallery to see how both musicians rocked the look!