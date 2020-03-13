‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Is Shut Down Because of Coronavirus—What Happens Now?

Just when we thought that Alex Karev’s exit would be the most dramatic part of this season of Grey’s Anatomy, coronavirus happens. Grey’s Anatomy season 16 is on a coronavirus break to minimize the risk for its cast and crew.

According to Deadline, Grey’s Anatomy will suspend production for at least two weeks after it finished filming episode 21 of its 25-episode season on Thursday, March 12. The decision comes after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s orders to limit public gatherings to 50 people or less.

“This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50,” executive producers Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen and James Allen wrote in a note to the cast and crew.

The statement continued, “Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and each other. As updates come in, we will keep you informed.”

Grey’s Anatomy isn’t the only TV show to be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The CW’s Riverdale also shut down production on its fourth season this week after a crew member came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Talk shows such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Wendy Williams Show have also decided to remove in-studio audiences to reduce the spread of coronavirus. At ABC, the same network as Grey’s Anatomy, Chris Harrison announced that The Bachelorette will stay within the United States because of the risk of coronavirus. The host also hinted that this summer’s Bachelor spinoff, Bachelor: Summer Games, will also likely be cancelled because of the risk.

Lots is changing on the TV side, but it’s for safety of the cast, crew and audience. As we’ve said before, we’re all in this together, and we’re trying to figure it out. Let’s stay calm and binge the past 15 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy as we wait for the next season’s coronavirus episode because y’all know Shonda Rimes would not pass up a chance to do that.