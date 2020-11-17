Katherine Heigl Is in a Feud With Her ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Co-Star For Leading to His Firing

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital has more drama than we thought. Grey’s Anatomy‘s Katherine Heigl was slammed by Isaiah Washington for past comments she made that allegedly led to his firing in 2007.

Washington, who played Dr. Preston Burke in seasons 1 through 3 of Grey’s Anatomy, took to his Twitter on Monday, November 16, to slam Heigl for allegedly claiming that he should “never” be allowed to speak again. Washington also alleged that Heigl’s comments about him in 2007 motivated fans to call for his firing, which ultimately led to Grey’s Anatomy letting him go after season 3.

“This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never’ be allowed to speak publicly again,” Washington wrote. “The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech.”

He continued, “I’ve learned that all money ain’t good money and no amount of money can replace your dignity and integrity. Some call it living by your principles.”

Washington didn’t specify what comments from Heigl he was talking about, but fans assume that he was referring to their feud in 2007 when reports came out that Washington called his Grey’s Anatomy costar, T.R. Knight, a “f—t” in a fight with Patrick Dempsey. When Washington denied using the homophobic slur at the Golden Globes that year, Heigl told Access Hollywood that Washington “needs to just not speak in public, period.”

In his Twitter rant, Washington also called Heigl “the first Karen” and suggested that their former Grey’s Anatomy costar Chandra Wilson also has a negative opinion of the 27 Dresses star. “Your opinions are your own, but you are a fool, a liberal and misguided feminist to even try and defend this woman,” Washington tweeted. “You weren’t there, so die on this hill, whoever you are. She could have cared less about her gay friend. Chandra Wilson knows all about that too.”

A source close to Heigl told Us Weekly that the actress is “proud” to have defended Knight after Washington’s alleged homophobic slur. “Katherine stood up for her close friend twice when Isaiah publicly outed him and called him a f—–t. That’s hate talk, not free speech,” the insider said. “She is proud that she stood up for him. Katherine is and always will be an advocate and ally to LGBTQ community.”