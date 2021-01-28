Grey’s Anatomy’s Katherine Heigl Finally Reacts to Alex Leaving Jo to Get Back With Izzie

Plot twist. Grey’s Anatomy‘s Katherine Heigl reacted to Alex, Izzie and Jo‘s love triangle a year after her character reunited with with her ex-husband, who left his then-wife back at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Confused? Let us break it down.

For fans who don’t remember the Alex, Izzie, Jo controversy, here’s a short recap: Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) met on season 1 of Grey’s Anatomy in 2005. They married in season 5 on Grey’s Anatomy‘s 100th episode before their divorce in season 6 after Izzie blamed Alex for her firing from Seattle Grace and left him unexpectedly. Fast forward to season 9 when Alex met Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington.)

The two started dating and married in season 14. Here’s where the Alex, Izzie, Jo drama comes in. In season 16, it’s revealed that Alex left Jo to get back together with Izzie after Izzie used the embryos she froze when they were together to birth two of her and Alex’s children. When Alex learns that Izzie is living in Kansas with their kids, he moves there to be with his family, leaving Jo in the process.

The storyline was controversial when it aired in 2020, especially for fans of Jo and Alex’s relationship. But what does Heigl think? Well, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, January 27, Heigl finally weighed in on Alex and Izzie’s reunion, almost a year after it aired on TV. “Wasn’t he with someone?” Heigl said, referencing Jo. “Listen, isn’t that an a–hole move?”

Heigl starred as Izzie from seasons 1 to 6 of Grey’s Anatomy. When asked if she would ever return as the character, she told Entertainment Tonight that she’s more focused on her new Netflix show, Firefly Lane, but she doesn’t rule out a cameo in the future either. “I’m super focused on this show and my passion for it,” she said. “I would never say never but it’s not likely.”

Heigl’s exit from Grey’s Anatomy in 2010 came after her fallout from showrunner Shonda Rhimes. The drama came when Heigl was an Emmy contender in 2008 but withdrew herself because she didn’t think she had the material that warranted a nomination. “I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination and in an effort to maintain the integrity of the academy organization, I withdrew my name from contention,” she said at the time.

Heigl later apologized to Rhimes saying she “was really embarrassed” by the situation.

Grey’s Anatomy is available to stream on Hulu.

