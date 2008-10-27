GreyOne Social

Here is something you might not know about me – I LOVE sneakers. I especially love them when they are attached to a cute boy. I am not a collector but one requirement for the guy in my life is that he be one. Nothing makes me happier than seeing a well curated collection of boxes and boxes of sneakers. It says a lot about a boy. It shows true commitment. Or maybe I just love good shoes. Whatever the case may be, it always brings me some excitement to hear about a new sneaker store opening, even if it happens to be a long plane ride away.

That’s why I was happy to hear that my favorite sneaker boutique has just opened another door in my hometown of Manila, Philippines and since this is the city where I was born, I feel compelled to tell you about it. And yes, there is a really cute boy attached.

Visit the site and if you happen to be on the island, drop in to one of the most amazing shopping destinations in the city. Pick up some sneakers for your boyfriend. He will love you forever.

greyonesocial

Greenbelt 5

Ayala Center, Makati