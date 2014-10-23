45 Outfits That’ll Make You Want a Grey Winter Coat

Thogh we love the array rad coat trends the season has brought, there’s something about a classic grey overcoat that we can’t get enough of.

They’re so easy and cool, and whether you throw one on with a sweatshirt and sneakers, normcore style, or dress it up with trousers and heels, you’ll always look pulled together.

Gray winter coats clearly are the top choice of some of our favorite bloggers and street style stars, so click through the gallery to see how they wear them!

Do you love grey coats for fall and winter? Let us know in the comments!