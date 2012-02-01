Grey Gardens Gets A Makeover (Sans Drew Barrymore)

The Kennedys have always held a certain mystique for us regular folk. The power and charisma that seems to be par for the course when it comes to any member of the Kennedy clan draws us, perhaps because they are as close as we Americans will ever get to a royal family. So it’s perfectly understandable that when the story of the Beale ladies — Big Edie and Little Edie,Jackie Kennedy‘s reclusive cousins — came to light, the nation was fascinated.

These two ladies lived on a dilapidated estate in the Hamptons that once boasted the grandeur and wealth characteristic of the rest of the family. The story gained even more prominence when Drew Barrymore and Jessica Lange were tapped to portray Big and Little Edie for a 2009 film.

NowHyland, an interior design, art, travel and luxury goods magazine published only for the iPad, is taking us back inside the Grey Gardens home. The house is full of furniture from when the Beales lived there, along with mementos and and knick-knacks from their time in the home. Check out Christopher Hyland’s website for more information and head to iTunes to download the magazine for yourself!

Click through the slideshow above to see the house’s transformation from squalor to its new, renovated state.