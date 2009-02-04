Name: Grant Krajecki & Natalie Levy

Occupation: Grey Ant

Location: Los Angeles, CA

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

Natalie: Scout LA, Opening Ceremony, Martin Margiela, New High (M)art, Oak, Seven New York

My secret store is a swap meet – I won’t tell which one.

Grant: all those + thrift stores

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

Natalie: Sweet like licorice, dangerous like syphilis – Lauryn Hill

3. Who are your favorite designers?

Natalie: Grant Krajecki (obvi), Martin Margiela, Brian Lichtenberg, Bernhard Wilhelm, Nicolas Ghesquiere

Grant: Geoffrey Beene, Issey Miyaki, Margiela, Vivienne Westwood

4. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Natalie: Emmanuelle Alt, Chloe sevigny, Erin Wasson, Grace Jones, Johnny Depp & The Cool Kids

Grant: Johnny Cash (his western wear), Hedi Slimane

5. What are your favorite online destinations?

Natalie: hypem.com, jakandjil.com

Grant: youtube.com, leeannwomack.com, limewire.com

6. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

Grant: 1978

Natalie: 2109



7. If you could get personal fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Grant: Leigh Bowery

Natalie: Dolly Parton

8. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Natalie: I don’t really repeat things; I get over them too quickly.

Grant: I don’t, things get better with age most of the time.

9. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

Grant: nothing if I like them enough



10. Who is your style soul mate?

Grant: Martin Margiela, he’s the reason I started designing and also the reason I almost stopped.



11. It’s your Final Supper—who’s there:

Grant & Natalie: Divine, Joni Mitchell, Shirley MacLaine, Grace Jones, Lil Kim, Pete Burns, K.D. Lang, Barack Obama, Neil Young, Loretta Lynn, Yoko Ono, Fleetwood Mac and N.W.A

And what meal do you ask for?

Grant: I’ll be at the bar

12. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

Natalie: yes – off the shoulder black dress, gloves and an updo… ouch.

13. What theme song best describes your life?

Grant: GOODTIMES

Natalie: GOLDEN GIRLS

14. What inspires you?

Natalie: Everything

Grant: changes all the time