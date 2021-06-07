Greg Was Almost on Another ‘Bachelorette’ Season—Here’s How Far He Makes it With Katie

As one of the most talked about contestants from The Bachelorette season 17, fans have wanted to know Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Greg Grippo long before he made his debut on our TV screens.

Greg is one of 30-plus contestants on season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Katie a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “After the Final Rose” special for season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James in March. Katie was a contestant on Matt’s season and was eliminated in 10th place, which makes her one of the earliest Bachelor or Bachelorette eliminees to become the lead of her own season. (Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was also announced as the season 18 Bachelorette. Her season will premiere later this year.)

Katie filmed season 16 of The Bachelorette from the beginning of March to the end of April at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in New Mexico. Instead of Chris Harrison, her season was hosted by season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

In her Bachelor bio for Matt’s season, Katie said that she wants a man who is as “daring and adventurous” as she is. “Katie knows exactly what she wants in a man and is done wasting her time on boys who won’t live up to her expectations,” her bio read. “She is a witty storyteller who says when she finds someone worth committing to, she is the most loving and committed partner anyone could ask for. Katie is daring and adventurous.”

Her bio continued, “While Katie is serious about finding her person, she needs a man who can laugh along with her but is okay with him laughing at her too when the moment calls for it. Katie is looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally. Her dream man will be passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship. Nothing turns her off more than someone who sits around playing video games all day or a man who tries to kiss her at the inopportune moment … it’s all about creating the right vibe with Katie!”

So is Greg that man that Katie was looking for? Read on for The Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Greg we know so far and whether he’s Katie’s winner. (Spoiler alert: Katie’s season isn’t the first Bachelorette season he’s auditioned for.)

Who is Greg from The Bachelorette?

Greg is a 27-year-old from Edison, New Jersey. According to Reality Steve, he was originally cast on season 16 of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams but didn’t make the final cut, which is how he ended up on Katie’s season. (Karl also was almost on Clare and Tayshia’s Bachelorette season.)

In his Bachelorette bio, Greg called himself the “full package” and a “hopeless romantic” and confirmed that he’s “serious about wanting to settle down.” “Greg is the full package. He’s handsome, kind, vulnerable and serious about wanting to settle down. Greg considers himself a hopeless romantic, and a perfect first date would be something active like riding bikes, dancing or going to a concert,” his bio read. “Greg wants to travel the world with his wife before having kids, of which he says he wants to have at least six!”

His bio continued, “Greg is also extremely close with his family and says his parents set his definition of #romancegoals. Thanks to their love, the standards for what a successful marriage looks like are sky high. Greg wants to find someone he can grow old with and treat like a queen, so the Bachelorette may just be swept off her feet!”

For his fun facts, Greg listed the following:

– Greg is not afraid to admit that he cries during movies.

– Greg’s biggest pet peeve is slow drivers.

– Greg dreams of seeing Lebron James play basketball in person.

What is Greg’s job?

In his Bachelorette bio, Greg listed his job as a “marketing sales representative.” According to what’s believed to be his Linkedin, Greg attended Rutgers Preparatory School before graduating from Saint Michael’s College in 2016 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing. His most recent job was as an account manager at Mondo in New York City. Before that, Greg worked as a marketing executive at Melaleuca, a wellness company.

Does Greg win The Bachelorette?

As of now, we don’t know who wins Katie’s season of The Bachelorette. But according to Reality Steve, Greg is one of Katie’s four finalists and makes it to Hometown Dates. The other finalists are Justin Glaze, a 26-year-old investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Maryland; Andrew Spencer, a 26-year-old pro football player from Vienna, Austria; and Blake Moynes, a 30-year-old from Ontario, Canada. (Blake, who is a surprise contestant on Katie’s season, was eliminated in ninth place in season 16 of The Bachelorette with Tayshia and Clare.)

However, Greg does have an advantage. He received Katie’s “First Impression Rose.” Though it hasn’t happened every season, many Bachelorette contestants who receive the First Impression Rose go on to win their seasons. (Some examples include Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth on season 11; JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on season 12; Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo on season 13; Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen on season 14; Clare Crawley and Dale Moss on season 16.)

According to Reality Steve, Katie is engaged to her Bachelorette winner, and the two are still together as of May 2021, which leads us to believe that Katie was proposed to at the “Final Rose Ceremony.” For more spoilers about The Bachelorette 2021, click here.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

