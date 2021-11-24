Bachelorette’s Greg Just Reacted to Katie & John Dating Amid Blake’s Cheating Claims

Weighing in. Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo’s response to Katie Thurston and John Hersey dating after The Bachelorette season 16 and her engagement to Blake Moynes shows just how confused they are as the rest of Bachelor Nation.

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes fell in love on The Bachelorette season 17 after they were introduced to each other by co-host Tayshia Adams, who dated Blake on The Bachelorette season 16 but eliminated him in ninth place. Blake joined Katie’s Bachelorette season after the fourth week and made it to the Final Rose Ceremony, where Katie gave him her Final Rose and Blake proposed to her.

Two months after their engagement aired, Katie and Blake announced that they had split and ended their engagement. “It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways,” they wrote in a joint statement in October 2021. “We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently. We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”

A month after their breakup, Katie confirmed in a post on her Instagram Story on November 23, 2021, that she was dating John Hersey, a contestant from her Bachelorette season who was eliminated in the second week. The announcement was a part of Katie’s “12 Days of Messy,” in which she assigned songs from Taylor Swift’s 2021 album, Red (Taylor’s Version), to contestants from her season. In the post, Katie included videos and photos of her time with John, including the first time they met on The Bachelorette, where she said, “Yeah, that’s my type. I think that’s my type.” John’s song was “Begin Again,” which is about dating again after a hard breakup. “I’ve been spending the last eight months / Thinking all love ever does is break and burn and end / But on a Wednesday in a café, I watched it begin again,” Swift sings in the song. (Blake’s song was “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”)

After the news of Katie and John dating, Andrew S., who came in fifth place on Katie’s Bachelorette season, posted a TikTok video with Greg, who came in third place, reacting to the news. The video saw Andrew S. and Greg on a couch as they lipsynced a 2021 Complex video with Jack Harlow and Druski, in which Jack misreads “vacation” for “vaccination” on a card. “Goat vaccination spot,” Greg lipsynced Jack saying, to which Andrew S. responded as Druski, “What?”

“They’re trying to get political,” Jack continued, to which Druski responded, “What is going on?” before he read the card himself and corrected Jack. “That says vacation, dumbass,” he said, to which Jack responded, “Goat vacation spot. My fault.” “Us reading all the bachelor nation news 😂,” Andrew S. captioned the video.

While some fans interpreted the video as Andrew S. and Greg being just as confused about Katie and John dating as the rest of Bachelor Nation, others took it as them thinking that Katie and John were just friends when they were really in a romantic relationship. After fans accused Andrew S. and Greg of shade toward Katie, Andrew S. confirmed in the comments that the video was just for fun and that he’s friends with Katie. “This is not a hate on katie tik tok. Katie and i are friends. And i ask u to please be respectful,” he commented.

He also responded to a comment that poked fun at accusations Greg is an actor and went on The Bachelorette to promote his career. “the actor is acting,” the comment read, to which Andrew S. responded, “Thank you for recognizing me finally !” to take the attention off Greg.

Greg and Andrew S.’s video also comes amid claims that Katie “emotionally cheated” on Blake with John. “I really don’t think there was any physical cheating there, but there [was] clearly emotional [cheating] for it to transition as quickly as it did. I feel stupid and foolish for allowing it to happen, to some degree,” Blake said n an episode of the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

He continued, “I don’t know if it was partially me too, like, was she emotionally cheating to some degree because I wasn’t able to provide something with words of affirmation, which I know I struggle with sometimes. I try to stand by having no regrets, but it is instances like this where you really start to fight yourself with having no regrets just with the way things played out.”

He also questioned the “timeline” of Katie and John’s relationship, given how soon they started dating after his breakup with the Bachelorette. “Everyone is asking questions like I have the answers. I don’t. I had no idea. When everyone heard this, I heard the exact same thing. There was speculation, I think, obviously, but I really thought there was no way just based on the timeline,” he said.

After the news of Katie and John’s relationship, a source also told Us Weekly that Blake was “blindsided” by the relationship. “Blake is blindsided by the news,” the insider said. He also unfollowed Katie on Instagram.

However, the drama between Blake and Katie didn’t end there. After Katie announced her relationship with John, Blake’s mom, Emily Moynes, “liked” a comment on a @Bachelornation.Scoop’s Instagram post about Katie and John’s romance. The comment, which Blake’s mom seemed to agree with, hinted that there was “dishonesty” and “deception” on Katie’s part.

“Nah this is terrible on Katie’s part. I feel truly sorry for Blake. In any relationship, you put a sense of ‘trust’ in one another, especially long-distance relationships. There’s no denying the dishonesty and deception for months upon months,” read the comment that Blake’s mom liked.

Who is Katie from The Bachelorette?

Katie, a bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James. She was eliminated in 10th place and became the season 17 Bachelorette. In her Bachelor bio, Katie described herself as a “witty storyteller” who is looking for a “loving and committed partner.” She also called herself “daring and adventurous.” “Katie knows exactly what she wants in a man and is done wasting her time on boys who won’t live up to her expectations,” her bio read. “She is a witty storyteller who says when she finds someone worth committing to, she is the most loving and committed partner anyone could ask for. Katie is daring and adventurous.”

Her bio continues, “While Katie is serious about finding her person, she needs a man who can laugh along with her but is okay with him laughing at her too when the moment calls for it. Katie is looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally. Her dream man will be passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship. Nothing turns her off more than someone who sits around playing video games all day or a man who tries to kiss her at the inopportune moment … it’s all about creating the right vibe with Katie! Will Matt be able to live up to Katie’s standards?”

For her fun facts, Katie listed the following:

– Katie’s idea of a fun date is going skinny-dipping.

– Katie would love to host her own talk show one day.

– Katie once planned a dog flash mob that got a huge turnout.

Who is Greg from The Bachelorette?

Greg Grippo, a 27-year-old marketing sales representative from Edison, New Jersey, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston. He came in third place after he quit before Fantasy Suites. He was originally cast for The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, but didn’t make the final cut. In his Bachelorette bio, Greg called himself the “full package” and a “hopeless romantic” and confirmed that he’s “serious about wanting to settle down.” “Greg is the full package. He’s handsome, kind, vulnerable and serious about wanting to settle down. Greg considers himself a hopeless romantic, and a perfect first date would be something active like riding bikes, dancing or going to a concert,” his bio read. “Greg wants to travel the world with his wife before having kids, of which he says he wants to have at least six!” His bio continued, “Greg is also extremely close with his family and says his parents set his definition of #romancegoals. Thanks to their love, the standards for what a successful marriage looks like are sky high. Greg wants to find someone he can grow old with and treat like a queen, so the Bachelorette may just be swept off her feet!”

For his fun facts, Greg listed the following:

– Greg is not afraid to admit that he cries during movies.

– Greg’s biggest pet peeve is slow drivers.

– Greg dreams of seeing Lebron James play basketball in person.

Greg came under controversy during Katie’s season after reports that he’s an actor and went on The Bachelorette to promote his career. In April 2021, the celebrity gossip Instagram account @DeuxMoi received an anonymous submission calling Greg a “manipulative liar” and an “actor.” “Greg G is a manipulative liar and actor on Katie’s season of the Bachelorette. He cleaned up his social media/Linkedin and removed all evidence of his aspiring acting career the past few years,” the submission read.

The anonymous source claimed that Greg attended William Esper Acting School from 2017 to 2019. In 2019, Greg posted an Instagram photo of himself in front of the William Esper Acting School celebrating his graduation. “What a journey. Forever grateful for these last two years @esperstudio,” he wrote in the caption.

In their @DeuxMoi submission, the source called Greg a “total ego-obsessed diva in class” and alleged that he wasn’t on The Bachelorette for the right reasons. “He is not on the show for love, let alone Katie, and his appearance on this show is solely to promote / kick-start his acting career,” the source wrote. @DeuxMoi’s source also claims that Greg has been living at his mother’s house since he graduated from college and “never had a real job up until recently likely because he needed a bio for the show.” During the “After the Final Rose” special, Greg confirmed that he went to acting school, but had never acted professionally and doesn’t plan to pursue a career as an actor.

Who is Andrew S. from The Bachelorette?

Andrew Spencer, a 26-year-old professional football player who lived in Vienna, Austria, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 16 with Katie Thurston. He came in fifth place. In his Bachelorette bio, Andrew S. called himself a “man of the world” and revealed that he lives half the year in Vienna and the other half in Chicago. “Andrew S. says living in Europe has given him an updated outlook on life where people work to live instead of live to work,” his bio reads. “He is not afraid to make a grand romantic gesture and says that when the moment calls for it, he has no problem driving for hours just to hand deliver lunch and fresh flowers to that special woman. Andrew S. can’t wait to get married and hopes to have five kids one day. The one thing he cannot handle in a relationship is poor communication. Lucky for him, the Bachelorette has no trouble in that arena!”

For his fun facts, Andrew S. listed the following:

– Andrew S. has a great sense of humor, and one of his favorite party tricks is imitating accents from around the globe.

– Andrew S. loves to nerd out over Ancient Rome and says that seeing the Colosseum in person was a dream come true.

– Andrew S. loves margaritas and will happily challenge anyone who says they can make a better one than he can.

– Andrew S. is very close with his 96-year-old grandmother.

Who is John from The Bachelorette?

John Hersey, a bartender from Pacific Beach, California, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston. He was eliminated in week 2, but continued to be friends with Katie (and eventually date her) after the show ended. Both John and Katie live near San Diego, California.

“John is a thrill-seeker and here at The Bachelorette, thrill he will find. Between studying to get his pilot’s license, surfing the San Diego breaks, going to EDM shows and jumping out of planes, John is always finding ways to get his adrenaline pumping,” John’s Bachelorette bio reads. “But John is also a romantic and would love to find a woman to share a burrito with while watching the daily sunset over the San Diego coastline. He is looking for someone genuine, honest and willing to challenge him to be a better version of himself. John loves when a woman is confident in her natural beauty and says that nothing turns him on more than a woman who pursues her passions every day. He has very little tolerance for anyone being unfaithful or dishonest and says that his one major dealbreaker is when someone treats another disrespectfully. Sounds like he and the Bachelorette may have a lot in common.”

For his fun facts, John listed the following:

John is a vegetarian.

John loves the smell of fireplaces.

If you’ve never heard of a kiwiberry, John wants you to google them and eat one immediately!

John thinks swing dancing is so much fun.

Who is Blake from The Bachelorette?

Blake, a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams. He was eliminated in ninth place. He was then a contestant on The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston, which he won. In his Bachelorette bio for season 16, Blake described his “dream woman” as “outdoorsy, beautiful and fun.”

“Blake Moynes is no stranger to putting in the hard work to get what he wants in life. At university, he studied every kind of wildlife management program he could get his hands on and now spends his days happily working outdoors,” his bio read. “Professionally, Blake Moynes says he has it all, but personally, he is at a crossroad. In the past, Blake spent his Saturday nights hanging with his best friends, but now all of those friends are married and he’s the last single man remaining. Not one to like being left out, Blake Moynes now feels the pressure to settle down and wife up!”

His bio continues, “His dream woman is outdoorsy, beautiful and fun. She has to have a goofy side and be okay with his self-described ‘potty mouth.’ He says he has no problems talking about his emotions and wants a partner who will appreciate that he wears his heart on his sleeve.”

The Bachelorette is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.