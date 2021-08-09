Bachelor’s Bri Just Responded to Rumors She’s Dating Greg After His Shocking Split With Katie

Bachelor Nation fans want to know: Are Greg Grippo and Bri Springs dating after his breakup with Bachelorette Katie? Here’s what we know.

Greg, a contestant on The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston, was photographed with Bri, a finalist on The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James, on Saturday, August 7, in New York City. In photos posted by Instagram account @bachelornation.scoop, Bri and Greg could be seen walking side by side and waiting in line outside Noir NY in downtown Manhattan. The photos came from a fan, who told the Instagram account that, when they tried to ask Greg “for a picture,” he didn’t respond. The fan also claimed that Bri “basically spoke for him” and told the fan that Greg said, ‘No,’ we are trying to be discreet.”

The pictures came days after Greg quit in the final three of Katie’s Bachelorette season when she wouldn’t tell him that she loved him back. (Katie told producers that she was waiting until the final rose ceremony to tell her winner that she loved him but assured Greg that he was her “number one,” which bothered him even more.) Bri, for her part, was also eliminated in third place on Matt’s Bachelor season.

Since Katie and Greg’s breakup, things have been tense with them. After his last Bachelorette episode, Katie shaded Greg in an Instagram Story post, where she seemed to accuse him of “gaslighting,” a term fans and other Bachelor alums also used to describe Greg’s behavior. “So you want to talk about gaslighting,” the post read. The post also included a slideshow with a definition for the term, referring to gaslighting as “a form of emotional abuse or psychological manipulation involving distorting the truth in order to confuse or instill doubt in another person to the point they question their own sanity or reality.” The account also listed lying, discrediting, deflecting blame, minimizing, shifting blame and denying wrongdoing as signs of gaslighting.

Katie’s shade toward Greg also came after at least two anonymous sources for @DeuxMoi called Greg an “actor” and a “manipulative liar.” One of the sources claimed that Greg is an aspiring actor and removed information about his acting career from his Linkedin. According to Greg’s Instagram, he graduated from William Esper Acting School in 2019. The source also claimed that Greg didn’t go on The Bachelorette for the right reasons and found his current job as a marketing sales representative for the show. “He is not on the show for love, let alone Katie, and his appearance on this show is solely to promote / kick-start his acting career,” the source wrote. (More info here.)

After the allegations, Katie liked an Instagram meme about Greg’s “acting career aspirations.” “When the guy next to you is getting interrogated about wanting to be the bachelor and you’ve gotta pretend to be disgusted while hiding your acting career aspirations,” the meme read, referencing another of Katie’s contestants, Thomas Jacobs, who confessed to wanting to be the Bachelor.

After Katie’s shade, Greg’s sister, Samantha, responded to the dig in a since-deleted comment where she expressed how “disappointed” she was in Katie’s behavior. “@thekatiethurston likes this post but was such a supporter of removing the toxicity and mean girls when she was on Matt’s season, you’d think if those intentions when [SIC] genuine she’d had just as much of an issue with this post as well,” she wrote. “Really disappointed in this.”

Are Greg Grippo and Bri Springs dating from The Bachelor?

Despite Greg’s drama, it looks like Bachelor Nation members are still interested in his love life. So are Greg and Bri dating from The Bachelor? The answer is no. A day after her photos with Greg went viral, Bri took to her Instagram Story to confirm that she’s not in a relationship with Greg but dating someone else. “Current relationship status,” she captioned a photo of her holding a man’s hand that wasn’t Greg’s.

After the photos went viral, Katie, who was on the same Bachelor season as Bri, seemed to react to the dating rumors with a cryptic post on her Instagram Story. “Regardless of where you stand, we are all talking about it,” she captioned a picture of a couple lying in bed, both on their phones as the women side-eyes her boyfriend. “And that’s most important. Learning. Growing. Understanding.”

At the end of her Instagram Story, Katie revealed that she was “signing off for a break.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

