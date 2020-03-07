17 Easy Green Smoothie Recipes You’ll Like Even If You Aren’t Healthy

Scroll To See More Images

I’m not exactly a Health God, but that doesn’t mean I have to drop $10-15 every time I want to drink a smoothie, does it? Real talk, smoothies from high-end juice vendors are expensive, and as someone who only recently bought a blender, I’m on the hunt for easy green smoothie recipes for beginners I can make without breaking the bank. Being healthy doesn’t have to be stressful, y’all! My search has yielded more than a few yummy smoothies I seriously can’t wait to make.

Believe me, I’m all about a peanut butter/banana/oat smoothie that tastes more like a milkshake than something that’s actually good for me, but when it comes to easy, healthy smoothies, green is the way to go. Recipes grounded in avocado, spinach and kale are some of the healthiest around, and chefs and foodies have done a great job of masking veggie flavors using natural sweeteners like honey and maca. There’s even a chocolatey green smoothie on this list that uses cacao powder to make a healthy choice a total treat-yourself moment. Spoiler alert, that’s the first one I’ll be making.

As a picky eater myself, I know some people have their Don’t-foods — aka, the fruits or veggies in particular that, for some reason, they just DON’T like. I get that! And that’s why these smoothies, although all technically ~green~, are super different. Some use pineapple, mango, kiwi, even lime, so if there are certain flavors you’ve already ruled out in your head, I guarantee you can still find at least one (or two, or three) recipe you love. Read on and see for yourself.

IMHO, all green smoothies should be topped with a hearty layer of chia seeds.

If there’s a fruit or veggie you just don’t love (cough, spinach), pair it with one you can’t get enough of (like bananas!) for a tasty balance.

This recipe by a Certified Holistic Nutritionist includes pineapple, mango, kale and avocado. Um, YUM.

This unique and tasty recipe calls for homemade raisin paste as a sweetener.

Matcha and avocados? Together? OK, sign me up.

The cacao powder in this healthy smoothie pretty much guarantees it’ll be my new go-to favorite.

No smoothie has ever sounded quite so refreshing as this lime-and-basil mixture.

This summery smoothie uses coconut water instead of milk. Love that!

This recipe calls for a full cup of kale, but I swear all you’ll taste is sweet pineapple.

This smoothie is loaded with blueberries, spinach, avocado, chia seeds, coconut milk and honey.

Mike Brosio of The Iron You claims this smoothie will make you a morning person.

Maca powder adds a touch of sweetness to this classic kale smoothie.

In addition to avocado, spinach, and other fruits and veggies, this recipe also features a scoop of protein powder.

Kiwi and a little honey make this smoothie an especially sweet treat.

Christine of Foody Schmoody says this spinach smoothie tastes so good, she uses it to trick her kids into liking vegetables. I need to try this ASAP.

Oranges? In a green smoothie? Now this is the kind of recipe innovation I’m talking about!

This six-ingredient smoothie is super filling thanks to raw oats blended in.

So, yeah. You had me at almond butter. Obviously.