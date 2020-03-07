StyleCaster
17 Easy Green Smoothie Recipes You’ll Like Even If You Aren’t Healthy

Bella Gerard
by
Photo: The Wannabe Chef. The Iron You. Georgia Pellegrini.

I’m not exactly a Health God, but that doesn’t mean I have to drop $10-15 every time I want to drink a smoothie, does it? Real talk, smoothies from high-end juice vendors are expensive, and as someone who only recently bought a blender, I’m on the hunt for easy green smoothie recipes for beginners I can make without breaking the bank. Being healthy doesn’t have to be stressful, y’all! My search has yielded more than a few yummy smoothies I seriously can’t wait to make.

Believe me, I’m all about a peanut butter/banana/oat smoothie that tastes more like a milkshake than something that’s actually good for me, but when it comes to easy, healthy smoothies, green is the way to go. Recipes grounded in avocado, spinach and kale are some of the healthiest around, and chefs and foodies have done a great job of masking veggie flavors using natural sweeteners like honey and maca. There’s even a chocolatey green smoothie on this list that uses cacao powder to make a healthy choice a total treat-yourself moment. Spoiler alert, that’s the first one I’ll be making.

As a picky eater myself, I know some people have their Don’t-foods — aka, the fruits or veggies in particular that, for some reason, they just DON’T like. I get that! And that’s why these smoothies, although all technically ~green~, are super different. Some use pineapple, mango, kiwi, even lime, so if there are certain flavors you’ve already ruled out in your head, I guarantee you can still find at least one (or two, or three) recipe you love. Read on and see for yourself.

karen mangum super green smoothie

Karen Mangum

Super Green Smoothie

IMHO, all green smoothies should be topped with a hearty layer of chia seeds.

tasty kitchen smoothie

Tasty Kitchen

Banana Spinach Smoothie

If there’s a fruit or veggie you just don’t love (cough, spinach), pair it with one you can’t get enough of (like bananas!) for a tasty balance.

 

tropi kale smoothie

dashkin14/Shutterstock

Tropi-Kale Breeze

This recipe by a Certified Holistic Nutritionist includes pineapple, mango, kale and avocado. Um, YUM.

 

chef Julie soon smoothie

Chef Julie Yoon

Raisin Paste Green Smoothie

This unique and tasty recipe calls for homemade raisin paste as a sweetener.

 

matchacado-nobread-smoothie

NOBREAD

Machacado Banana Smoothie

Matcha and avocados? Together? OK, sign me up.

 

choco mint smoothie greens

This Rawsome Vegan Life

Choco Mint Smoothie With Greens

The cacao powder in this healthy smoothie pretty much guarantees it’ll be my new go-to favorite.

 

avocado lime basil smoothie

The Iron You

Avocado, Lime & Basil Smoothie

No smoothie has ever sounded quite so refreshing as this lime-and-basil mixture.

 

karen-magnum-smoothie

Karen Mangum

Peach Coconut Green Smoothie

This summery smoothie uses coconut water instead of milk. Love that!

 

kale pineapple smoothie

The Produce Moms

Pineapple Kale Smoothie

This recipe calls for a full cup of kale, but I swear all you’ll taste is sweet pineapple.

 

blueberry avo spinach smoothie

The Iron You

Blueberry, Avocado & Spinach Smoothie

This smoothie is loaded with blueberries, spinach, avocado, chia seeds, coconut milk and honey.

 

mango spinach chia smoothie

The Iron You

Mango, Spinach & Chia Smoothie

Mike Brosio of The Iron You claims this smoothie will make you a morning person.

 

kale mace smoothie in Simone's kitchen

In Simone’s Kitchen

Kale Smoothie With Maca

Maca powder adds a touch of sweetness to this classic kale smoothie.

 

Georgia Pellegrini green power smoothies

Georgia Pellegrini

Green Protein Smoothie

In addition to avocado, spinach, and other fruits and veggies, this recipe also features a scoop of protein powder.

 

kiwi banana smoothie

Nibble and Dine

Kiwi Banana Smoothie

Kiwi and a little honey make this smoothie an especially sweet treat.

 

superhero smoothie foody schmoody

Foody Schmoody

Super Hero Spinach Smoothie

Christine of Foody Schmoody says this spinach smoothie tastes so good, she uses it to trick her kids into liking vegetables. I need to try this ASAP.

 

orange spinach smoothie

The Wannabe Chef

Orange Spinach Smoothie

Oranges? In a green smoothie? Now this is the kind of recipe innovation I’m talking about!

 

brain power smoothie

A Dash of Soul

Brain Power Smoothie

This six-ingredient smoothie is super filling thanks to raw oats blended in.

 

zucchini-almond-butter-smoothie

Cupcakes and Kale

Zucchini Almond Butter Smoothie

So, yeah. You had me at almond butter. Obviously.

