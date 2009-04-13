A Green Mani-Pedi, This Time It’s Not About the Polish Color

Everything about Karma Organic Spa is true to its name. From the carbonized bamboo flooring, to the non-toxic paint on the walls, to the furniture, which is made of recycled materials. They sterilize with environmentally friendly cleansers, provide disposable and biodegradable sandals for after a pedicure, and serve organic green tea upon arrival. Even the rose petals put in the pedicure soak are organically grown. You name it; it’s organic, recyclable, and 100% natural.

Best of all, though, especially for all of us for whom the trip to Ridegwood, NJ is difficult, is that they have their own line of organic, non-toxic, chemical-free (no Toluene, Formaldehyde, or DBP), and cruelty-free nail polishes and 100% non-toxic, non-carcinogenic, petroleum-free nail polish removers made solely from corn and soy. Literally, the nail polishes (which come in an astounding 85 colors, and counting!) are edible, not that they recommend it. And the removers (available in 3 scents), aren’t drying to your nails, cold to the touch, or smelly.

For spa services and prices, see karmaorganicspa.com

Karma Nail Polish Remover in Lavendar, Tea Tree, or Unscented, $9.99 each; Karma Nail Polish, $9.99 each; at karmaorganicspa.com

Karma Organic Spa, 32 Wilsey Square, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. (201)) 857-5300