“Green is the New Black” at Lululemon

Lululemon, the high-end yoga-inspired clothing boutique, is inviting you to help them celebrate Earth Day 2009. On April 22nd, join Lululemon’s Union Square store in their endeavor to reduce their ecological footprint. Stop by to help them create goals and celebrate their efforts while you shop by candlelight and enjoy “green” cocktails and appetizers. And maybe pick up a pair of their perfect workout pants while you’re at it.

Lululemon – Union Square Store

15 Union Square West

Thursday, April 22nd 7pm to 9pm