For all of you who find it hard to live an eco-friendly lifestyle, if you live in Brooklyn, you no longer have an excuse. Green in Bklyn couldn’t make it much easier with its all-things-green store, which offers eco-friendly solutions for everyday living –cleaning supplies, recycled paper products, sheets, towels, kitchen supplies, energy savers, beauty products, kids toys, baby supplies, magazines, books, and even coffee.

Founded by Elissa Olin after finding it difficult to find all the eco-friendly products she and her family needed and wanted in order to live an earth-friendly lifestyle, Green in Bklyn was created to provide the information and the products needed to green one’s home and life, conveniently and easily.

With this store in your neighborhood, it’s suddenly easy being green.

Stop by today for some special opening day events – including an organic wine toast at 6pm.

Green in Bklyn, 432 Myrtle Avenue (between Clinton & Waverly), Open Tuesday through Sunday 11am – 7pm, (718) 855–4383, at greeninbklyn.com