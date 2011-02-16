Green Day’s New Music Video

Green Day has their new music video out for their second single, “21 Guns” off their album, “21st Century Breakdown” out now.

Directed by Marc Webb, the video focuses on Green Day’s heavy eyeliner and a couple in a bullet riddled room. The video makes me think of action movies where, even though the villain’s henchmen are like four feet away from the hero and are shooting violently at the hero, they miss. The final image of the embracing couple mirrors the album’s cover art.

For those of you who don’t want to see beautiful people die, (spoiler alert!!) they both live. The fish however drowns.

Green Day – “21 Guns” – HD