Green Day Publicly Announces Secret Show

Mark you calendars because Green Day is playing a very open secret show at Webster Hall on May 19th to follow up their new album “21st Century Breakdown” which is set for a May 15th release. Tickets will be available Saturday but if you’re not able to snag one of the 300 available tickets, MySpace music will be streaming the entire concert.

Falling in line with Greenday’s last album, “American Idoiot“, 21st Century Breakdown follows a couple (Christian and Gloria) through a rock opera broken in to three chapters: Heroes and Cons; Charlatans and Saints; and Hand Grenades. The entire album focuses on this couple as they struggle and triumph in this century.