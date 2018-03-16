StyleCaster
20 Beyond-Pretty Green Dresses Celebrities Have Worn on the Red Carpet

by
Celebrities in Green Dresses
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

The red carpet might be, well, red, but that doesn’t mean that other colors can’t shine, too. Though there’s a lot of controversy around wearing green on a red carpet (after all, you don’t want to look like a Christmas tree), there are dozens of celebrities who have pulled off lime, emerald, mint, and more to land on best-dressed lists.

To prove that green isn’t something to be afraid of, we’ve compiled the prettiest, most awe-inspiring green dresses the stars have worn on the red carpet. From Saoirse Ronan’s sparkly dark-green Oscars gown to Angelina Jolie’s showstopping olive dress, these outfits will be sure to make you green with envy. (Cue the groans.) Check out which celebrities stunned in green (and avoided being pinched on St. Patrick’s Day) ahead.

1 of 20
Emma Stone
Emma Stone

Attending the opening ceremony and "Birdman" premiere during the 71st Venice Film Festival in August 2014 in Venice.

Photo: Getty Images
Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley

Attending the "Murder on the Orient Express" world premiere in November 2017 in London.

Photo: Getty Images
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley

Attending the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2017 in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o

Attending the opening ceremony and premiere of "La Tete Haute (Standing Tall)" during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2015 in Cannes, France.

Photo: Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan

Attending the 88th Annual Academy Awards in February 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Getty Images
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson

Attending the Gucci Bloom Fragrance Launch Event in May 2017 in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie
Anglina Jolie

Attending the 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo: Getty Images
Viola Davis
Viola Davis

Attending the 86th Oscars held in March 2014 in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Getty Images
Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams

Attending the 88th Annual Academy Awards in February 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Getty Images
Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams

Attending the premiere of HBO's "Game of Thrones" season 7 in July 2017 in Los Angeles.

Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner

Attending the "China: Through the Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May 2015 in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch

Attending the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo: Getty Images
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning

Attending the "How to Talk to Girls at Parties" screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in May 2017 in Cannes, France.

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker

Attending the "Sex and the City" afterparty in May 2008 in London.

Photo: Getty Images
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts

Attending the "China: Through the Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May 2015 in New York City.

Photo: Getty Images
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton

Attending the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) in February 2018 in London.

Photo: Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn

Attending the Ralph & Russo and Chopard Host Dinner as part of Paris Fashion Week in July 2016 in Paris.

Photo: Getty Images
Constance Wu
Constance Wu

Attending the Asian American Awards Unforgettable Gala in December 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo: Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow

Attending the Bambi Awards in November 2011 in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Photo: Getty Images
Haley Bennett
Haley Bennett

Attending the 90th Annual Academy Awards in March 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Photo: Getty Images

