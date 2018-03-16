20 Beyond-Pretty Green Dresses Celebrities Have Worn on the Red Carpet

The red carpet might be, well, red, but that doesn’t mean that other colors can’t shine, too. Though there’s a lot of controversy around wearing green on a red carpet (after all, you don’t want to look like a Christmas tree), there are dozens of celebrities who have pulled off lime, emerald, mint, and more to land on best-dressed lists.

To prove that green isn’t something to be afraid of, we’ve compiled the prettiest, most awe-inspiring green dresses the stars have worn on the red carpet. From Saoirse Ronan’s sparkly dark-green Oscars gown to Angelina Jolie’s showstopping olive dress, these outfits will be sure to make you green with envy. (Cue the groans.) Check out which celebrities stunned in green (and avoided being pinched on St. Patrick’s Day) ahead.