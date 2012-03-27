Great Moments In Etch A Sketch Art

A recent New York Times article referenced the magic of the Etch A Sketch — it’s a creative platform with absolutely no permanence. With a quick shake, any mistake can be undone and forgotten. It reminds us of our occasional desire for a backspace button in life (we would happily use it every time we take a little tumble in a pair of sky-high heels).

But after a little Internet investigating (something we’ve gotten pretty good at) we came up with an array of beyond amazing pieces of art, all done on the unreliable Etch A Sketch. What would happen if after hours upon hours of carefully etching the San Francisco skyline, you dropped the Etch A Sketch? We’re getting stressed out just thinking about it.

The truth is, these works are done for the sake of creating, not for the durability of the piece itself. So click through the slideshow above for some awe-inspiring examples of Etch A Sketch art and let us know which is your favorite in the comments section below!

Photos: Brooklyn Betty, Bryan Tech, and Waste Time Post